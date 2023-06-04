Dr Yasmin's release: Punjab police to challenge ATC decision

The police claimed that they were not given the opportunity to present forensic evidence in court

04 June,2023 12:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab police have announced to challenge an anti-terrorism court (ATC) decision to discharge PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case.

In a tweet on Sunday, the police stated that all individuals involved in the May 9 incident, including Dr Yasmin, would be held accountable.

The police claimed that the investigation was being conducted using scientific methods and that they were not given the opportunity to present forensic evidence in court.

The finality of the court order will be determined by the High Court, and the police remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing it to light.

Earlier on Saturday, the ATC discharged Dr Yasmin in Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander House, attack case.

The court, in its detailed verdict, rejected the plea for her physical remand in the case lodged against her at Sarwar Road police station. The court also ordered her release if she had not been booked in any other case.

The court stated that no evidence was found against Dr Yasmin.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman tweeted that Dr Yasmin's exoneration proved that the "party had no hand in the arson."