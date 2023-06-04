Shangla youth says corps commander houses attack planned at Zaman Park

Says anti-army speeches brainwashed him

04 June,2023 02:33 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A youngster involved in the corps commander house attack has made startling revelations, claiming the plan was "prepared at Zaman Park".

Raees Ahmed – the miscreant who originally belongs to Shangla, a district in the Swat region, which administratively part of Malakand division – made this admission in his statement recorded before police.

According to Raees, the plan was finalised immediately after the PTI chairman’s arrest on May 9 – the very day not only the Lahore corps commander residence – Jinnah House – was attacked but also GHQ and military installations were targeted.

The miscreant said he took part in ransacking the house while damaging and torching the building along with other party workers. He added that his acts were a product of the speeches delivered against the army which started the brainwashing process.

