Four PTI leaders from Gujranwala nibble party's shore

Pakistan Pakistan Four PTI leaders from Gujranwala nibble party's shore

Defectors include two MNAs, two MPAs

03 June,2023 11:17 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Four PTI leaders from Gujranwala on Saturday bid adieu to the party.

The defectors, including two MNAs and two MPAs, announced their decisions at a joint press conference. They comprise MNA Chaudhry Siddique Mehar, MNA Ali Ashraf Mughal, MPA Sarfraz Mehar, and MPA Haq Nawaz.

All condemned the May 9 attacks and left the party.