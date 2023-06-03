Court discharges Dr Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

Finds no evidence against her

03 June,2023 05:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday discharged PTI Central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case.

The court, in its detailed verdict, rejected the plea for Ms Rashid’s physical remand in case lodged against her at Sarwar Road police station. The court also ordered her release if she had not been booked in any other case.

The verdict stated that no evidence was found against Ms Rashid.