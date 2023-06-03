PM, FM express distress over loss of lives in India train crash

They shared their heartfelt condolences for the families of the victims

03 June,2023 03:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and distress over the loss of human lives in the train accident in India.

In a statement on Twitter, the PM shared his heartfelt condolences and prayed for the injured in our neighbour country.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured,” tweeted PM Shehbaz.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 3, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also shared his condolences. He tweeted, “Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured.”

At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 injured in a three-train collision in India, officials said Saturday, the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.

