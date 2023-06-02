Dar, UAE envoy discuss bilateral economic ties

Ishaq Dar welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE in Pakistan.

02 June,2023 03:29 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, they conversed about the deep rooted brotherly ties between both countries and discussed the various areas of common interest for further strengthening the trade and economic ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar acknowledged that UAE has been a great partner of Pakistan in various fields including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade.

The Ambassador also reciprocated UAE's interest for expanding investment in various sectors of the economy of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated and welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE in Pakistan and assured of complete support and cooperation by the government.

He also shared sentiments of gratitude and goodwill with the Ambassador.