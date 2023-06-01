Another jolt to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down as KP president

Condemns May 9 incidents

01 June,2023 10:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday announced quitting the party position.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Khattak condemned the May 9 vandalism and announced leaving the party office. He was also a member of PTI’s core committee.

The former KP chief minister said that he had already condemned the May 9 incidents. He said that he had taken the decision after “consulting his friends”.

Khattak, who was the president of PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, said he was resigning from the party position, adding that he would decide the future course of action after consulting “friends and party workers”.

He also said “propaganda” being played on television was “not right” and he had taken the decision after careful consideration.

