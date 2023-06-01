Met Office forecast more rain across country

Torrential rain and hailstorm was reported in Balochistan, Punjab, KP and Azad Kashmir

01 June,2023 10:26 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast continuation of present wet spell across the country as moderate to heavy downpour made weather pleasant.

Torrential rain and hailstorm was reported in many cities of Balochistan including Chaman, Qila Saifullah and Ziarat on Wednesday.

Rain in many cities of Punjab – Multan, Rajanpur, Gujarat, Shakargarh – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat, Abbottabad, Malakand and Nakyal in Azad Kashmir turned weather pleasant.

The Meteorological Department forecast rain with thunder and hail in some places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday (today) – in next 12 hours.

The Met Office recorded temperature in some major cities this morning as under:

Islamabad and Peshawar 19 degrees Celsius, Lahore 18, Karachi 30, Quetta and Gilgit 17, Murree 10, and Muzaffarabad 16.

The Met Office recorded highest 46 mm rain in Dera Ismail Khan, Chirat 26 mm, Abbottabad 23 mm, Dir 12 mm, Peshawar 11 mm, Saidu Sharif 10 mm, and Chitral 2 mm,

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast the present spell in Murree and Galiyat likely to continue till Sunday.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramula, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Leh.

