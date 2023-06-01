Several South Punjab political leaders join PPP in meeting with Zardari

A number of political leaders of South Punjab called on Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday.

01 June,2023 04:46 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A number of political leaders of South Punjab on Wednesday called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House on Wednesday.

The leaders fron South Punjab announced to join the PPP in the meeting while Asif Zardari welcomed the decision of the political leaders from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Okara and Khanewal.

Rasool Bakhsh Jatoi, Qutab Fareed Kareja, Sardar Shamshir Mazari, Syed Qayem Ali Shamsi, Sardar Allah Bakhsh Leghari, Pir Jaffer Muzzamil Shah, Mian Alamdar Qureshi, Abdul Ghafoor Arain and Yasir Atta Qureshi announced to join the party in the meeting.

