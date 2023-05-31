PPP committed to democracy, says Yousuf Raza Gilani

Pakistan Pakistan PPP committed to democracy, says Yousuf Raza Gilani

Whole world is condemning 9/5 attacks: Yousuf Raza Gilani

31 May,2023 11:37 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was committed to democracy.

Speaking to media, Mr Gilani said that the people will vote for the party that has a better policy and manifesto. He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Mr Gilani clarified the PPP does not believe in taking "individual" decisions, adding that his party takes any decision along with the allied parties.

Recalling the events that transpired on May 9, Mr Gilani said, "Attacking the military installations is tantamount to attacking a state. The whole world is condemning the May 9 vandalism."