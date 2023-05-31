Balochistan government launches health card scheme

Pakistan Pakistan Balochistan government launches health card scheme

1.8 million families will have access to 1200 hospitals

31 May,2023 08:25 pm

Quetta (Dunya News) - The Balochistan government launched a health card scheme for its citizens.

Under the scheme, 1.8 million families in the province will have access to free health facilities across more than 1,200 hospitals across the country.

The scheme will allocate Rs 400,000 funds per anum for cancer patients and Rs. 60,000 per patient having minor ailments.

The provincial health minister also stated that additional funds have been allocated to the health card scheme for patients.

The scheme is expected to be fully enforced in two months and will cover medical expenses up to Rs 10 lakh. The minister also mentioned that a specific committee will be formed to approve expenses above Rs. 10 lakh for the treatment of patients.