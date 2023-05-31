Sindh govt announces compensation for motorcycles burnt during May 9 violence

A total of six motorcycles were set ablaze in Karachi during the PTI protest

31 May,2023 06:46 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government made a significant announcement on Wednesday, declaring its decision to provide new motorcycles to the owners whose vehicles were burnt during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest that took place on May 9.

According to official reports, a total of six motorcycles were set ablaze in Karachi during the PTI protest, causing significant financial losses to their owners.

In response to this unfortunate incident, the provincial government has taken a proactive step to alleviate the hardships faced by the affected individuals.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab, expressed his concern for the victims and urged them to come forward with necessary documentation to claim their compensation.

Murtaza Wahab emphasized that the affected individuals should provide the police report, proof of motorcycle ownership, and any other relevant documents to facilitate the process.