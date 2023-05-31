Pakistan Navy chief calls for replacement of traditional war tactics by innovation

Admiral Amjad Khan addresses 52nd convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore

31 May,2023 11:55 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said development of new technology and artificial intelligence required that traditional war tactics be replaced by innovation.

He said this while addressing the 52nd convocation ceremony of Pakistan Navy War College held in Lahore on Wednesday. The Naval Chief was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief said that promotion of awareness regarding the maritime sector was a distinction of the Pakistan Navy War College.