No tolerance for violent, extremist views after May 9 violence: Khurshid Shah

PPP leader expressed deep remorse over the events of May 9

30 May,2023 10:29 pm

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – In a powerful statement on Tuesday, Federal Minister of Water Resources, Syed Khurshid Shah, expressed deep concern over the deterioration of society caused by the politics of 'Jathas' (gangs) and the prevalence of apolitical and immoral behavior.

Khurshid Shah, a senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), stressed the government's commitment to restore the economy, even if it meant enduring political losses. He sternly warned against desecrating the martyrs and condemned any form of violent political behavior.

Highlighting the government's unwavering dedication to the country's integrity and public interest, Minister Khurshid Shah assured the nation that no stone would be left unturned to safeguard these vital concerns.

He underscored that the nation's well-being takes precedence over all other considerations, and the government would spare no effort to protect it.

Mr Shah argued that the government's primary goal was to uplift the country and ensure a prosperous future for its citizens.

The senior PPP leader also expressed deep remorse over the events of May 9, urging everyone to respect the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

He stressed that these sacrifices should not be tarnished or politicized but should serve as a reminder of the nation's unity and the collective responsibility to work towards its progress.



