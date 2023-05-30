Deserters continue to dig holes in PTI ship, believes Imran

Ejaz Chaudhry, Mehmoodur Rasheed subjected to torture, claims Imran Khan

30 May,2023 08:22 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In another startling claim, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that many of those who left the party were now lobbying for further breakup.

Addressing a speech via video link, the deposed premier alleged that many people, including party leaders, were tortured for standing with the party. "Ten thousand people, including workers and our supporters, were put in jails. Not only that, but they tortured many of them," he added.

Mr Khan said, "Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed were subjected to torture. And then all our leadership is either in jail or people are hiding." Mr Khan underscored that party leaders are being tortured just because they make a statement that they stand with the party.

Taking a swipe at the political opponents, Mr Khan claimed, "Now the incumbent government is after the ticket holders to somehow separate them from the PTI and many have already happened."

"There is no example of the kind of pressure being mounted on the PTI at the moment, except for a few people," Mr Khan rued.

"A new drama of a new party is being staged and the game is on to take [the PTI] in that direction. The homes of those who are hiding are being attacked and demolished," he added.

Speaking about the superior judiciary, Mr Khan claimed. "I know that there is a lot of pressure on my superior judiciary. I know that judges are also receiving phone calls from unknown [numbers] and threats".

Apparently quoting the authorities, he claimed that PTI workers were being threatened that "women will be taken away from their homes.

"They have stooped to this level. No one could imagine stooping to this level in the country's politics. They (authorities) are afraid to release the women. They know that none of the women were involved in the arson acts.They know that hardly 100 to 150 people will be [involved in rioting]. The rest were protesting peacefully," Mr Khan asserted.

"I am also aware that all the institutions of the country are being used for one purpose or another to destroy the PTI," he averred.

"First of all, looking at the reports from prisons, the majority of the police are unhappy with what is being done to them. The majority of the police believe they are being brutalised," Mr Khan asserted.

He claimed, "They have inducted Gullu Butts into the police force, who are under pressure from the unknown persons. They are forced to do what they are doing."

Mr Khan was of the view that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not be able to form the government.

"People are being together to form a kind of alliance. But my question is whether any coalition can take the country out of the quagmire," he added.



Mr Khan claimed that all institutions were being systematically destroyed to break the PTI.

Speaking about the PTI's deserters, Mr Khan said, "We did not even intend to give tickets to most of those who have left the party."

On Monday, Mr Khan said that the country continues to witness economic woes since the incumbent government came into power.

Taking to Twitter, he said the current fascist government was leaving no stone unturned to oppress the opposition adding even the regimes of martial law were not as oppressive.

The PTI’s chief said that there was a difference of 30 rupees per dollar between the official and open market rates, which simply means hoarding of dollars in the economy which affected the confidence of investors highlighting that there was the absence of local or foreign investment in the country which would lead to a severe contraction in the Gross National Product (GDP) and an even more serious blow to the economy.

