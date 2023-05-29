Conference on Islamic Capital Market to begin in Islamabad today

Ishaq Dar, Chairman SECP discussed the arrangements of the conference on Islamic Capital Market.

29 May,2023 02:56 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed Sunday called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Chairman SECP and Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed the arrangements of the first international conference on the Islamic Capital Market to begin Islamabad from today (Monday), said a press release.

The Chairman SECP also informed that the delegations had already arrived to participate in the conference. This conference would help Pakistan in implementing the Federal Shariat Court’s judgment to make our financial system Riba free.

Apart from the arrangements of the conference, other matters related to the SOEs were also discussed in the meeting.

