Pakistan Pakistan Govt considering to slap ban on PTI: Sanaullah

Sanaullah said government would take the decision of banning PTI after consultation with legal team.

26 May,2023 04:01 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the government was considering to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to its planned vandalism and attack against military installations on May 9.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government would take the decision of banning PTI after consultation with the legal team.

The Interior Minister said that the elements who attacked the defense installations would be tried in military courts under the relevant rules.

He said that the people now leaving PTI had joined the party on deputation and would go back after the completion of their particular period.

He described the recent press conference of Fayyaz Chohan as strong evidence against PTI, adding that new evidences were coming with every passing day.

Sanaullah criticizes PTI for damaging sensitive places

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for using offensive language through social media and damaging sensitive places.

The PTI leaders and workers had been found involved in destroying public places and statues of martyrs installed at different places in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said that PTI workers and leaders had admitted degrading the places of martyrs on May 9.

He said that cases have been registered against those found in serious offenses, adding that very serious level cases would be tackled by military courts while ordinary level cases are being treated through normal courts.

In reply to a question, he said PTI leaders are leaving Imran's party because they cannot face long trials in courts.

Appreciating the PML-N members for their strong commitment to Nawaz Sharif, he said that PTI's last regime had registered false cases against the rival party members and they (PML-N leaders), had to spend a long time in jails.

Commenting on police search operation, he said that PTI leaders and workers who are found guilty of a crime are hiding to avoid arrest, adding police are searching the criminals from various places so that cases could be registered with solid evidence.

