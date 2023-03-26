PIA's female grooming manager suspended after allegations of harassment

To investigate, committee formed under the command of DGM security

26 March,2023 05:52 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airline's (PIA) grooming manager was allegedly involved in harassing the hosting crew of the airline. The incident took place on a flight from Karachi to Toronto, and the victimised woman reported the incident to the relevant department, making four serious allegations against the lady officer.

To investigate the matter, a committee was formed under the command of DGM security and comprised of a female assistant, incharge SEC Jinnah International.

The investigation suspended the female grooming officer allegedly involved in harassment till March 27.

In the email sent by the host, Ufaq Shah, she wrote that the officer named Memoona Feroz passed ill-mannered remarks, adopted insulting behavior, threatened to deface ACR and send the hostess to training center as punishment. Female officer also made discrediting remarks about the host's uniform in front of passengers and fellow hosts.

Another alleged victim launched similar complaints against the woman officer. The investigation committee called the second victim hostess as well as the sister of the female officer, who is also an air-hostess.

