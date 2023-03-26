Imran Khan once again vows to revitalize his struggle

26 March,2023 01:41 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his latest public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, once again showed intention to thrive for the betterment of the country and rejuvenate his struggle.

Addressing a large crowd, he said, that his intentions are rightful and have faith in Allah that he will come out victorious of this draconian time. He said, about 2000 of his workers have been arrested. Moreover, he added, that 40 case of terrorism have been registered against him, what will they do to ordinary citizens.

The citizens of rural areas have been experiencing crushing pressure from feudals and other power holders in those areas. The unjust system in the interior Sindh is one of the cruel systems of the world

These corrupt leaders, indicating towards the coalition government, he said, they have made a mess out of country and a mass exodus in underway. The lawlessness and the absence of rule of law is forcing citizens to emigrate from the country. He said, through-out the course of history it has been established that the system of injustice cannot prevail. He also showed optimism that these shackles we are experiencing today will also be withered away.



The Pakistanis leaving their home country are much very depressed but they cannot return back due to the rampant corruption and the current system of injustice. He vowed once again to make Pakistan an Islamic republic in true sense. In medieval ages, the Arabs came out of nowhere and dominated the world later. They experienced a lot of hardships but firm faith led them towards success and they defeated the dominant world powers back then.

He said, we should learn from their experience and make a state based on the principle of Islamic state under the leadership of the blessed prophet and his companions. The rule of law in that empire was extra-ordinary. The PTI chairman also quoted a lot of happenings in that Islamic empire to encourage justice e and supremacy of law.

He reiterated that his supporters should fight against the law of jungle. They are kidnapping our workers and making raids at their homes in night. They have apprehended his worker Dr. Rubina from his clinic. He said, the government should show empathy like he did in his tenure, Mr. Khan said, I even offered food for the long marches our opponents were doing

Imran khan extended the allegation saying, the police first killed his worker Zillay Shah and then registered a case against him for the murder. They should be ashamed of what they are doing.

Mr. Khan said, the administration first gave permission for rally on 8 march and later rolled it back and also tortured our workers. They are trying to make a public disturbance and use it as an excuse to delay the election. Our workers were brutally tortured and police fired tear gas on them just because the workers were participating in a peace full rally .



He said police did a massacre outside Zaman park. They came with armored cars and tortured his workers brutally. He was ready to give himself in the custody but his workers stopped him. The workers were suspicious they will kill me. They tortured my nephew Hassan Niazi just because he is my relative. Also, the same brutality is being done with Azhaer Mashwani. They killed Arshad Shareef just because he stood firm on the rightful path. They are hunting for anyone who is supporting the truth. They tried to deter us by warning us of probable terrorism incident tonight.

Pakistan can be made independent in true sense by a strong leadership and not by the cowards. They thought they could deter us, but I salute the nation who came here tonight without any fear.

They cowardly raided my home when I was not there. They broke the door and got inside and tortured females, my wife was at home and she was terrified. I ask all the authorities that what they would feel if the same happened with them. This type of brutality can be done in banana republic only, if they can do it to me they can do it to anyone.

They had made a plan to kill me after my appearance in judicial complex. They continuously fired tear gas and tried to isolate me to arrest. They want to kill me in manner they killed Murtaza Bhutto. Police was pelting stones on us when we reached judicial complex. Our workers informed me that a lot of unknown persons were waiting for us inside judicial complex. There was full-fledged plan to kill me. Thankfully we escaped from the scene, which infuriated IG Islamabad. Later, I heard a large contingent of fc was ready to do an operation against us

When the constitution of Pakistan says the election can be denied more than 90 days, supreme court announced the date and they have no ground to delay election,. How they will arrange resources in October?. They alleged IMF that they were delaying elections, even IMF issued a clarification. I request the legal fraternity to rise and fight this unconstitutional steps. We should support SC and stand with them. He also took a pledge from the attendants

