Imran seeks nation's help, accuses govt of dragging country to quagmire

Imran gears up for tomorrow’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

24 March,2023 05:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan launched on Friday a broadside at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the incumbent government had dragged the country into a quagmire.

In a statement, the deposed premier said, "Everybody should show solidarity for the sake of the judiciary and the country’s survival. I will tell how we have to stand by the constitution."

Speaking about his party’s gathering, Mr Khan said he was going to stage the first gathering this year tomorrow.

He sought the nation's help, saying the country was witnessing a difficult time.

On Thursday, Mr Khan said the Islamabad and Punjab police were breaking all the laws with impunity.

Taking to Twitter, the deposed premier said, "Today Azhar Mashwani was abducted in the afternoon from Lahore and his whereabouts are unknown."

"On March 18, Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Sultan were badly beaten by ICT police despite both having permission to be inside the Judicial Complex," he claimed.

Speaking about Hassaan Niazi, Mr Khan said, "Hassaan Niazi was abducted immediately after getting bail and later charged with sham FIRs to keep him locked up".

Talking about approaching the human rights organisations, Mr Khan said, "I am sending pictures of Punjab IG, ICT, and all officers indulging in this criminal behavior to international human rights organisations.



