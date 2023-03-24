Imran Khan reaches LHC for protective bail in five cases

24 March,2023 02:41 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is on the way to the Lahore High Court (LHC) from his Zaman Park residence to secure protective bail in two cases registered against him in Islamabad.

A two-member bench comprising Jsutice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain will hear the petition filed by the former prime minister for renewal of his protective bail as he failed to appear before the relevant courts in the cases registered Raman and Khana police stations.

Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Azhar Siddique is representing the PTI chief in the case. A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at the high court in order to avoid any untoward situation.

On Tuesday, the LHC granted protective bail to the former premier in two other cases registered under terrorism charges against him in Islamabad following last week’s clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) during his appearance in the Toshakhana case.

The first information reports (FIRs) were registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra police stations, accusing the PTI chief and his supporters of attacking police, torching security vehicles and creating unrest outside the judicial complex.

A two-judge LHC bench comprising Justice Shehbaz Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider had granted Imran protective bail in the terrorism cases till March 27.