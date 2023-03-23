PTI writes to International organizations against human rights violations

Dr Shireen Mazari exposed that imported government violated human rights

23 March,2023 09:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and senior vice president Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday penned a letter to the United Nations special representative revealing human rights violations against the party workers.

In her letter to the UN representative and rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment Dr. Alice Jill Edwards, Ms Mazari documented that “over the last 11 months we have witnessed a massive upsurge in custodial torture and other human rights violations relating especially to abductions, assault on homes and the frequent use of tear gas, chemicalised water in water cannons and rubber bullets”.