Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Punjab, panic grips residents

23 March,2023 07:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale shook several districts of Punjab on Thursday causing panic among the residents.

According to the seismological center, the quake occurred at a depth of 30 km underground, with its epicenter located 30 km southwest of Sargodha.

The earthquake was felt in several areas, including Sangla Hill, Chunian, Phulnagar, Sheikhupura, Gagomandi, and its suburbs. Tremors were also reported in Chiniot, Bhalwal, Khushab, Pind Dadan Khan, and Bhera. The intensity of the earthquake was strong enough to cause people to rush out of their homes.

Many citizens came out of their homes, reciting Kalima Tayyaba, as they felt the tremors. Panic spread among the residents, and many people were seen standing in open fields until they felt it was safe to return to their homes.