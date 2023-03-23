Interior ministry for task force to monitor social media campaign against army

Multiple social media accounts used to spew propaganda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Interior Ministry on Thursday decided to constitute a task force to monitor the social media campaign against Pakistan Army.

The task force will comprise officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra). The ministry observed that eight Tiktok accounts, 44 Twitter accounts, and more than 50 Facebook accounts were used to spew propaganda against the army.

Law enforcement agencies including the police and others will coordinate with the task force. The force will also put forward its recommendations on social media.