In-focus

PNS Nasr reaches Turkey with vital relief supplies

PNS Nasr reaches Turkey with vital relief supplies

Pakistan

Second ship, PNS Assistant, to reach Turkey and Syria in next few days

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Navy's PNS Nasr reached the Turkish port of Mersin on Monday with much-needed relief supplies for earthquake victims.

According to Navy spokesperson, The ship carried tents, blankets, and medicines.

 

 

Upon arrival, the ship was warmly welcomed by high-ranking civil and military officials of Turkey, as well as Pakistani diplomatic officials.

The spokesperson added that a second ship, PNS Assistant, would also reach Turkey and Syria in the next few days with additional relief materials.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan Navy



Related News