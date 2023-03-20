PNS Nasr reaches Turkey with vital relief supplies

Second ship, PNS Assistant, to reach Turkey and Syria in next few days

20 March,2023 07:01 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Navy's PNS Nasr reached the Turkish port of Mersin on Monday with much-needed relief supplies for earthquake victims.

According to Navy spokesperson, The ship carried tents, blankets, and medicines.

Upon arrival, the ship was warmly welcomed by high-ranking civil and military officials of Turkey, as well as Pakistani diplomatic officials.

The spokesperson added that a second ship, PNS Assistant, would also reach Turkey and Syria in the next few days with additional relief materials.

