PNS Nasr reaches Turkey with vital relief supplies
Pakistan
Second ship, PNS Assistant, to reach Turkey and Syria in next few days
KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Navy's PNS Nasr reached the Turkish port of Mersin on Monday with much-needed relief supplies for earthquake victims.
According to Navy spokesperson, The ship carried tents, blankets, and medicines.
— NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) March 20, 2023
Upon arrival, the ship was warmly welcomed by high-ranking civil and military officials of Turkey, as well as Pakistani diplomatic officials.
The spokesperson added that a second ship, PNS Assistant, would also reach Turkey and Syria in the next few days with additional relief materials.