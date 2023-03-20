Elahi sees PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan power show 'a referendum against govt'

Pakistan Pakistan Elahi sees PTI's Minar-e-Pakistan power show 'a referendum against govt'

Raids on PTI leaders' houses exposing govt's frustration

20 March,2023 06:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Pervaiz Elahi on Monday said the PTI’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22) would prove a referendum against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government.

He said illegal raids on PTI leaders’ houses were exposing the government’s frustration adding that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz should refrain from igniting hate among provinces. “Ms Nawaz should be ashamed of defaming the people of KP and should set her house in order before criticising others”, he added.

Former Punjab Chief Minister said the Punjab caretaker CM was still having fearful dreams of Zaman Park adding that the caretaker government might have learned its lesson from the Zaman Park episode. “The government should not repeat this mistake”, he added.

Meanwhile, ex-MNA Chaudhry Nazeer Jutt, Dr Arifa Nazeer, ex-provincial minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Bao Rizwan, and Maqsood Sulehri called on Mr Elahi.