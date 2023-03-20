NICVD hospital an appropriate counter blow to opponents, says Bilawal

Announced the establishment of a new hospital for free heart treatment in Landhi

20 March,2023 05:57 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the foundation stone ceremony of Zulfiqar Bhutto Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on Monday.

During the ceremony, he highlighted the importance of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) hospital, which he said was an appropriate answer to opponents. He claimed that no district of Punjab possessed a NICVD institution like Sukkur and that since the Sindh government ran NICVD in 2015, it was providing free treatment facilities and did not deny treatment to any deserving person.

The minister also announced the establishment of a new hospital for free heart treatment in Landhi, saying that there was no such hospital in the whole world that could treat this number of patients for free.

He added that the decision to die or live should not be based on financial circumstances.

The foreign minister highlighted that today NICVD was the world's largest heart disease treatment hospital and satellite centers of NICVD were established in Hyderabad and Larkana on behalf of the Sindh government.

Chairman PPP emphasized that the governments in Punjab and KP provide treatment for money while PPP is providing treatment for the service of humanity.

Mr Zardari urged political parties to leave the politics of hate and division and criticized the role of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that his actions led to the destruction of Pakistan, resulting in financial, economic, and political crises.

Mr Zardari said that NICVD was ready to compete with any hospital in India.

He also called the health card in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a fraud, stating that public money was being given to private insurance companies instead of investing in hospitals.

He added that political fight should be in parliament or elections. He urged political parties to work together to serve humanity and leave behind the politics of hate and division.

He claimed that Sindh was being deprived of local representatives and rejected the schedule released by Election Commission of Pakistan.

He directed CM Sindh and Murtaza Wahhab to challenge the election schedule in Sindh High Court, stating that the mayor of Karachi would be from PPP.