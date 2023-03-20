Pleasant weather to greet Ramazan in Pakistan

The first of Ramazan is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23 in Pakistan.

20 March,2023 01:49 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department foresees greater chances for moon of Ramazan 2023 to be sighted on the evening of March 22 (Wednesday).

According to Met Office's Climate Data Processing Centre forecast, the first of Ramazan is likely to fall on Thursday, March 23 in Pakistan.

According to the climate record, the weather is expected to be pleasant and partly cloudy in most parts of the country during Ramazan moon sighting and rainfall is expected in the starting days of the holy month.

Earlier, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz also shared that there might be chances of Ramazan falling on March 23, Thursday, saying the sky was expected to remain clear so the moon could be easily sighted.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee called a meeting to see the moon on March 22 (Wednesday). A spokesman said the meetings of zonal committees will be held in their respective offices.