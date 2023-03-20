LHC fixes plea for hearing against ECP's notice to oust Khan as PTI chief

Pakistan Pakistan LHC fixes plea for hearing against ECP's notice to oust Khan as PTI chief

A five-member bench of LHC will hear the plea on March 21.

20 March,2023 02:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday fixed the petition for hearing that was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) notice to remove him from the party leadership.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, will hear the plea filed by the PTI chairman on March 21 (Tuesday). Other members of the bench are Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhary and Justice Jawad Hassan.

Imran Khan had challenged the move to remove him from the post of party chief on Jan 4 last after the ECP had initiated the process and issued a notice pertaining to his disqualification from NA-95 in the Toshakhana case.



