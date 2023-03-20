Crackdown on PTI continues as police raid Shibli Faraz's house

Police up the ante against PTI leaders after judicial complex fiasco

20 March,2023 12:00 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad police on Sunday raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz’s house as the police upped the ante against the party after clashes between PTI workers and police took place on Imran Khan’s appearance before a sessions court in the capital city.

Reports said that the police raided Mr Faraz’s house, and harassed members of his family and servants. However, Mr Faraz could not be found at his residence. On the other hand, the police raided the residences of other regional PTI leaders, arrested four and shifted them to Golra police station.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani sought a report on the incident and directed the police to respect the sanctity of the home. He said Mr Faraz was a member of the Senate and sought the detailed report.