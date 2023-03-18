Pemra steps in to block Imran Khan's court appearance coverage

Pakistan Pakistan Pemra steps in to block Imran Khan's court appearance coverage

Media regulatory authority stressed that the live coverage of such happenings was also violation.

18 March,2023 03:31 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned the media outlets airing live coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's appearance in Islamabad’s judicial complex on Saturday.

The regulator has imposed these restrictions while referring to incidents outside Imran Khan’s Lahore residence at Zaman Park. The TV channels were telecasting live scenes of clashes between police and the party workers, it added. According to Pemra, the live footages aired on the TV channels created panic among the masses.

The media regulatory authority stressed that the live coverage of such happenings was also violation of the apex court rulings. In such events, it said, the police force threw tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse the party workers who opposed arrest of Imran Khan.

The authority order mentions that there would be prohibition of live or recorded coverage of any kind, also in Judicial Complex Islamabad, or of a rally, public gathering, and procession by any party, organisation or individual for March 18 (Saturday).

ALSO READ: Police arrest PTI workers, uproot camps in raid at Imran Khan's Zaman Park home

Police claimed to have removed illegal camps and barricades, and arrested several PTI workers after it completed search operation at the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan in Zaman Park area of Lahore on Saturday.

Police in a statement said the operation was launched after an anti-terrorism court issued search warrants on Friday. They said a woman police officer was first to enter the house of the PTI chief in line with the orders of the court.