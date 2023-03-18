Imran Khan is all set to appear before court in Toshakhana case today

Hearing of Toshakhana case has been shifted to Judicial Complex from district and sessions court.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan is set to appear in Toshakhana case in the Judicial Complex, Islamabad today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

The hearing of the Toshakhana case has been shifted to the Judicial Complex from the district and sessions court. Chief Commissioner Office issued a notification to transfer the court.

Imran Khan will appear Court No. 1 of the Judicial Complex in G-11/4 instead of the district and sessions court in Sector F-8. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the case.

The former prime minister has multiple times skipped indictment hearings, which was scheduled for February 28, in the district and sessions court in the case initiated at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing the details of gifts he retained from the Toshakhana while in the power.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal was set to frame charges against him on Feb 28, but his lawyer sought exemption from the hearing as he had to appear before other courts in the capital city. The judge had then issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chief.

IHC suspends arrest warrant against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended arrest warrants issued against Imran Khan by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the ruling after the petition submitted by the PTI against warrants fixed for hearing earlier in the day.

Earlie, the registrar office raised objections to the petition, stating that the former prime minister did not conduct biometric verification to submit the petition. It also added that how the high court could take up a petition again when it has issued verdict on it.

A legal team of the former prime minister had filed the petition in the IHC as the district and sessions court has summoned him on March 18 to attending the hearing he has skipped for four times.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris has plead the high court to shift the case from the court of the Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal. He also asked the IHC to accept an undertaking and cancel the arrest warrants issued against his client.

On Thursday, the lower court rejected Mr Khan's plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued in the Toshakhana case. The judge announced the verdict reserved earlier redirecting the authorities concerned to arrest the former prime minister and present him before the court on March 18.

Imran Khan’s indictment in the reference sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was originally scheduled for February 28, but it was differed multiple times before as the PTI chief did not show-up. Later, the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chairman.

“[…] it is concluded that the application is not justified by law as well as fact which is hereby rejected,” reads the written verdict issued no Thursday.

The verdict stated that the applicant has “prayed that in view of the undertaking given by him and the sureties offered by him to the satisfaction of this court, the order dated 13.03.2023 may kindly be recalled and suspend the warrant of arrest.

“Keeping in view the law and order situation created by the applicant, he has lost some of the normal rights granted by procedural as well as substantive laws and he has to actually surrender before the court due to his defiance of the court process.

“Such eventuality is never appreciated by the court and it is regarded as willful default.”

The judge said that the the powerful and weak segments of society were equal in the eyes of the laws and it was not a fun tender such an undertaking after inflicting losses to the national exchequer.

“Keeping in view post order development of issuance of non-bailable warrant of arrest and act and conduct of the applicant, the warrant may not be cancelled just on the basis of his undertaking,” it stated.

What is the Toshakhana case?

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Mr Khan, 70, for concealing, in his assets declarations, details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana - the treasury where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept. The case is known as the Toshakhana reference case.

Mr Khan is accused of earning $36 million from selling three watches gifted to him. He allegedly never deposited some gifts in the treasury, violating the rule as a Prime Minister in Pakistan is allowed to retain the gifts only after paying a certain amount.

