Imran spreading chaos, claims Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan Imran spreading chaos, claims Ahsan Iqbal

Imran spreading chaos, claims Ahsan Iqbal

17 March,2023 06:23 pm

NAROWAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Friday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan saying that the latter was practicing violent politics in Pakistan. Democratic leaders practice dialogue rather than violence, he added.

Speaking to the media he lambasted PTI chief claiming that the latter wanted to sacrifice the youth for his ego. PTI supporters attacked the unarmed policemen. PTI supremo wanted bloodshed, said Mr Iqbal.

He said that no one should be allowed make a mockery of the constitution and law of Pakistan. PTI activists attacked the police officers, petrol bombs were thrown which injured countless police personnel, he said.

He further said that Imran Khan was not being abused but he was abusing the constitution, law and the courts of Pakistan. Mr Khan was spreading chaos across the country, he added.

