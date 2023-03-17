IGP should provide security to Imran, demands Shibli

17 March,2023 05:56 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on Friday demanded that Punjab inspector general police (IGP) should provide security to Imran Khan following order of the court.

Speaking to media he said that attempts were being made to corner PTI. There was no justification for fighting outside Zaman Park and if something happened to Imran Khan then Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, IG Punjab would be responsible.

Mr Faraz added the political beasts wanted to remove Imran Khan from the political scene and people's eyes are fixed on the court.

The PTI leader said that the current government was blinded by revenge and the fugitive leader of the Muslim League was giving us lectures. Thousands of workers were injured due to shelling outside Zaman Park, he added.

He further said that more stringent warrants were issued for Rana Sanaullah than Imran Khan, the police should also arrest Rana Sanaullah following the order of the court.

