BISE releases schedule for matriculation exams across Punjab

BISE releases schedule for matriculation exams across Punjab

The boards have asked the examination teams to carry out their professional duties without any fear.

17 March,2023 03:54 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced the schedule of matriculation annual examinations 2023.

Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Spokesperson Dr. Mirza Habib Ali said the matriculation examination will start from April 1 for which the board has completed all preparations and surveillance teams have been formed to control cheating.

BISE Lahore has established 868 examination centers across the city and a control room has also been established in the board to monitor the arrangements.

233862 candidates will participate in the exams, out of which 126398 will be boys and 107464 will be girls.

The official added that roll number slips have not been released and private candidates can download them from the board's website while regular candidates can get them from their institutes.

The Sargodha board also announced the exam schedule, the matriculation exams in Sargodha will also start from April 1.

Similarly, according to the schedule issued by the Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the matriculation examinations will also begin in Bahawalpur from April 1.

BISE Faisalabad has also completed all the preparations for the exams starting from 1st April.

Similarly, in BISE Gujranwala, the exams are going to start from April 1.

In Rawalpindi and DG Khan, matriculation exams are getting started from April 1.

Meanwhile, the boards have asked the examination teams to carry out their professional duties without any fear, with the cooperation of law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful environment during the examinations.

