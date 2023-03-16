Shibli, Fawad bar Imran's lawyer from arguing in Toshakhana case

PTI leaders stop Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat from giving arguments.

16 March,2023 05:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry barred on Thursday former prime minister Imran Khan’s lawyer from arguments in Toshakhana case.

In connection with the hearing of suspension of the arrest warrants for Mr Khan, Mr Faraz and Mr Chaudhry asked Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat not to give arguments. Both PTI stalwarts stopped Mr Marwat from talking in this regard.

Subsequently, Mr Marwat went on to say, "I will not continue with my arguments." After that, he left the courtroom".

