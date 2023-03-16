JCSC chairman Gen Sahir calls on PM Shehbaz

16 March,2023 03:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the armed forces of Pakistan, a PM Office statement said.

The two dignitaries also discussed other issues of national interest and pledged to work together for the benefit of the country.

