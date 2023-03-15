SC sets hearing date for Arshad Sharif's murder case

SC sets hearing date for Arshad Sharif’s murder case

15 March,2023 05:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday set a hearing date for suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprised of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar would hear the case on March 17.

The Attorney General, DG FIA, and IG Islamabad police were issued notices regarding the mentioned case. The special joint investigation team (JIT) presented its provisional progress report.