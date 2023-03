Hamza Shahbaz submits nomination papers from three constituencies

Pakistan Pakistan Hamza Shahbaz submits nomination papers from three constituencies

Hamza Shahbaz submits nomination papers from three constituencies

15 March,2023 04:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz submitted his nomination papers from three constituencies.

Hamza Shahbaz submitted his papers from PP147, PP147 and PP163 and he would take part in the polls from the three constituencies of Lahore.

It is to be clear PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz decided to participate in elections from Lahore.