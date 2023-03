Court grants bail to Axact CEO

15 March,2023 04:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A judge of special court Azam Khan on Wednesday granted bail to Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh.

To secure his bail, Mr Sheikh provided Rs50,000 surety bonds.



He was presented before Magistrate Abbas Shah following the completion of his two-day physical remand and granted 14-day judicial remand after a brief hearing.