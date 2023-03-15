PTI moves IHC against appointment of Punjab IG, other officers

15 March,2023 05:16 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday challenged the appointment of 13 government officers including Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

PTI leader Asad Umar filed the plea and nominated 19 dignitaries including the Punjab government as respondents. The plea stated that the Punjab caretaker government was not authorised to appoint high-ranking government officials adding that the government notified their “illegal” appointments on Feb 27 and 28.

The plea further stated to annul their appointments.