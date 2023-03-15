Rulers will pay heavy cost if anything happens to Imran, warns Sheikh Rashid

He asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to introspect his motives

15 March,2023 12:49 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned on Wednesday that the government would have to pay a heavy price if anything bad happens to PTI Chairman Imran Khan as clashes between party workers and law enforcers are under way in Lahore over ex-prime minister’s possible arrest.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said situation in Lahore had worsened to a point that former US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had reacted to it, adding that US Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina was also due to reach Pakistan.

He said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed on $6 billion external financing assurance but the ground situation showed the country was heading towards uncertainty. He said people had taken to the streets over the possible arrest of Mr Khan.

The AML chief warned that the political turbulence would heighten further if the Supreme Court’s order regarding holding of elections were defied. He asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to introspect his motives.