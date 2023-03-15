Battlefield Zaman Park: Clashes between police, PTI workers enter 2nd day

Tear gas shelling is ongoing and police sealed off all roads leading to Khan's residence.

15 March,2023 08:42 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Violent clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police officials outside PTI chief Imran Khan in Zaman Park entered second day on Wednesday.

Police made a fresh attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday morning but they were facing resistance from hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his residence in Zaman Park Lahore.

Intermittent tear gas shelling is ongoing to disperse protesters while police have sealed off all roads leading to Khan's residence. PTI workers pelted police personnel with stones and bricks to block their effort, prompting them to use a water cannon and baton-charge.

Earlier, a contingent of the Islamabad police with backup from Lahore police on Tuesday engaged in clashs with the PTI workers and supporters on the Canal Road in the provincial capital.

A number of people gathered on Canal Road despite obstructions put up by police hours earlier. The police team from the capital city reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Police and the public clashed on Canal Road as a result of which some people were taken into custody and officials had to resort to baton-charge, water spray and tear-gas shelling.

Punjab government also called Punjab Rangers to arrive at Mr Khan's residence which was responded to by a fleet of Rangers comprising four vehicles reaching the destination. Senior officers of the Lahore police and personnel also made it to Zaman Park to effectively tackle the mob. A helicopter flew over the area for aerial surveillance in the evening.

After issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, a team of Islamabad police on Tuesday reached Lahore to get the court orders implemented. Police brandished the court order and warned people against creating law and order situation.

Speaking to reporters, DIG Operations Shahzad Bokhari, who was clad in riot gear, said the team had arrived to arrest the PTI chief. He said police had warrants for the arrest of Imran Khan who failed to appear before the court. Reports said the DIG was injured amid the police's clash with the PTI activists who pelted stones. He was later shifted to the hospital for treatment. Several other policemen were injured and taken to the Services Hospital for treatment. Police also took into custody scores of assailants.

