Sharif family treats Toshakhana as personal property, says Elahi

14 March,2023 05:19 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Parvez Elahi said on Tuesday the Sharif family treated the Toshakhana gifts from 1990 to 2001 as its personal property while saying if the complete record of Toshakhana became public, it would create trouble for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He said there was fear among the PML-N leaders after the rally of PTI and said the PTI’s gathering on March 19 (Sunday) would create even more trouble for the PML-N.

He met various political leaders and said every action of PML-N backfired.

