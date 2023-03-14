Govt decides to end subsidy on official wheat and flour stock in Punjab

The targeted subsidy will be given instead of general subsidy in Punjab.

14 March,2023 03:45 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The decision for ending the subsidy on official stock of wheat and flour in Punjab has been taken on Tuesday.

The targeted subsidy will be given instead of general subsidy in Punjab. Moreover, 11 thousand shops licensed by the Food Department will also be included in distribution of free flour in Ramazan.

The price of a 10 kg official flour bag has been decided to be increased by Rs510 which makes it of Rs1158 from Rs648.

After the increase in the price of official wheat and flour, the price of private flour will also be increased. A 20 kg bag of private flour will be sold at Rs2400. On the other hand, the selling price of government wheat has been increased from Rs2,300 to Rs3,900 per maund.

The caretaker cabinet has also approved an increase of Rs1,600 per maund in the price of official stock of wheat being sold to flour mills.