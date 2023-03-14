PM, Chairman Senate discuss overall political situation

ISLAMABAD, (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met here Tuesday and discussed overall political situation in the country besides other matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they also discussed effective legislation and its importance in the prosperity of the country.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar and Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar were present in the meeting.