Security forces kill terrorist involved in attack on census team in Tank

Pakistan

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

14 March,2023 04:17 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The security forces on Monday killed a wanted terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi in a heavy gunfight during an operation, which was conducted after an attack on the police party deputed on census security duty in Raghzai general area of Tank district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the policemen gallantly fought the terrorists in the Raghzai attack. A policeman also embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

On receipt of the information, the security forces cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes. The fleeing terrorists were intercepted in Gara Guldad general area of Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District.

In the ensuing gunfight, terrorist commander Rasheedi was killed. He was wanted by the police for being involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and security forces’ commitment to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country’s soil.

