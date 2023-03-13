Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi after passenger dies on board

The flight was en route to Doha from New Delhi

13 March,2023 08:39 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An Indian commercial flight made an emergency landing at Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi after a passenger passed away.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) sources said the aircraft was en route from New Delhi to Doha when a medical emergency was reported on board.

After the health conditional of a passenger deteriorated, the captain contacted the Karachi Air Traffic Control and sought permission to land in Karachi on humanitarian grounds.

While the Pakistani officials allowed the plane to make the emergency landing, health officials examined the passenger and pronounced him dead. Sources said the passenger, identified as Abdullah, a Nigerian national, had died before the landing.

After confirmation of the passenger’s death by doctors, the necessary procedural steps and documentation was carried out in Karachi, after which, the Indian plane resumed flight to Doha.

The PCAA and Ministry of Health have issued death certificate of the Nigerian national.