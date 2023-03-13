Gifts record in Toshakhana since 2002

Pakistan Pakistan Gifts record in Toshakhana since 2002

The record comprising 446 pages included gifts received in Toshakhana from the year 2002 to 2023.

13 March,2023 07:01 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government on Sunday made the 22-year record of Toshakhana gifts, public on a government website. The record comprising 446 pages included gifts received in Toshakhana from the year 2002 to 2023.

Names of former presidents, prime ministers, federal ministers, and government officers were mentioned in the list along with the details of the gifts retained by them.

The government put the document on the website containing record of former presidents Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari and former prime ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Imran Khan. Names of present prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi were also included in the list.

Names of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, Maryam Nawaz are also in the list.

