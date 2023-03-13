Mastermind of Karachi Police Office attack killed in encounter with CTD

Pakistan Pakistan Mastermind of Karachi Police Office attack killed in encounter with CTD

The CTD personnel killed two terrorist in exchange of fire in Manghopir area of Karachi.

13 March,2023 06:58 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The mastermind behind the Karachi Police Office attack was killed in exchange of fire with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the he Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) acted on a tip-off near Mai Gari Shrine in Manghopir area of Karachi. An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and CTD personnel during which two terrorists, including mastermind behind the Karachi Police Office attack Iriadullah, were killed while two other terrorists were arrested.

It is pertinent to mention here that four persons, including two policemen, one Rangers official and a civilian, were martyred when terrorist attacked Karachi Police Office in Karachi on February 17. Three terrorists were also killed in the incident.

